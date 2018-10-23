Early winter means early cross-country skiing in Labrador City

Cross-country skiers in Labrador City are rejoicing after an early snow fall has given them a head start on the trails they love.

"This is a first for me. Mother Nature never had a chance to shed and we're out here grooming these beautiful trails at Menihek," ski instructor Rhonda Lawrence said.

Rhonda Lawrence works with the local race team. She says they've already started training. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

The first ski on groomed trails was on Oct. 12 this year at the Menihek Nordic ski club. It's the earliest season in memory for regulars of the club.

It enhances everything that we get an early start. - Gerry Rideout

"Last year on the 24th of October I was down over the road berry-picking," said Irene Rice.

"This is quite early but it's quite pleasing."

Boost of excitement

"I thought skiing around the lake with no ice on it is great," club president Gerry Rideout said.

"But I didn't think we'd be skiing before the leaves fell off the trees."

Rideout said the early start does get the excitement going heading in to the season.

Skiers couldn't wait to hit the trails when early snow opened the trails early this year. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"It gives a big boost to your membership drive," Rideout said.

"All this new snow and the trails open early contributes to increasing the numbers."

While recreational skiers are happy with the earlier season, it also means a head start on training for competitive skiers as they head into a season hosting both the Labrador Winter Games and the Canada Winter Games.

"The provincial team is coming here now the third week of November. We've got masters skiers that are coming here for training for going to the nationals," Rideout said.

Gerry Rideout is the president of the Menihek Nordic Ski Club. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"It enhances everything that we get an early start."

