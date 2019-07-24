Father's battle with memory loss inspires support kits at Corner Brook library

Natasha Wells thinks her late father would have enjoyed the games included in each memory care kit. (Cherie Wheeler/CBC)

They may look like plain old black tote bags with books and games inside, but librarian Natasha Wells hopes people with memory loss and their caregivers discover something special in the zippered pockets and pouches.

She hopes they find comfort.

"The purpose really is … to lend them some support and make their days a little bit brighter," she said.

The new resource is called a "memory care kit," and there are now nine different ones on loan at the Corner Brook Public Library. Each kit contains games, resource materials, a DVD and a picture book to help spark memories.

Each kit is focused on a theme like gardening, Newfoundland and Labrador, or the 1950s. (Cherie Wheeler/CBC)

She said they also like to include some music, such as the Glenn Gould CD in the gardening-themed kit.

"[For] one of those days when they're a little bit more agitated and sometimes playing soft music in the background can soothe that and help the situation."

A personal connection

Though the kits have been on offer for just a few weeks, Wells said she's been thinking about them for a while.

Her late father had dementia and it was her mother who was his primary caregiver. Wells said thinking about every aspect of their day together inspired a lot of what went into each kit.

"From the very most difficult moments to, you know, the easier moments," she said. "Or those moments when it was just really too quiet and sometimes you don't know what to say."

Each kit includes a picture book created specifically for people with memory loss. (Cherie Wheeler/CBC)

Memory care kits are not new to the country but according to the provincial chapter of the Alzheimer Society, these are the first ones in Newfoundland and Labrador.

With more than 9,000 people in this province suffering from memory loss, it's a resource the society hopes to see more widely available.

"It's really important to have meaningful activities with loved ones," said executive director Shirley Lucas. "Focus[ing] on something very positive is beneficial for everyone."

A walk down memory lane

Just a few weeks in, Wells has been getting a good response to the kits. People have suggested themes for more kits, such as faith, or the Newfoundland Railway.

But Wells said the best feedback is when people share their stories about using a kit with a loved one.

"I totally know 100 per cent what they're going through and I know how difficult it can be on a very personal, emotional level," she said. "If this is all I do, I'd be completely happy."

