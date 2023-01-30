Picketing and cancelled classes begin, as deadline passes on MUN labour dispute

Members of the Memorial University of Newfoundland Faculty Association were not in classrooms Monday morning. Instead, they were on picket lines.

The university and the association reached an impasse on Sunday, and no deal was struck as the deadline of Sunday at midnight came to pass.

MUNFA president Ash Hossain said the association submitted its final offer on Sunday morning. By noon, he said, the university walked away from the table.

"Then they didn't move from there at all," Hossain said Monday morning. "Yesterday, we were ready to be there until midnight. They just walked out."

Faculty association members began picketing at eight locations around the St. John's campus at 8 a.m. Monday. Hossain said they won't prevent students or staff members from other unions from crossing the picket lines to get to classes that are still going ahead.

"That is totally fine. We are not hooligans. We are not going to be violent and stop them from doing that," Hossain said.

What's the hold up?

The university released its latest offer to the public Sunday, pleading with MUNFA to take it to its membership for a vote.

MUN's offer includes a 12 per cent salary increase over four years, 20 additional weeks of supplemental parental leave, a 24 per cent increase in pay for teaching additional courses, and extra pay and a signing bonus for those on term appointments.

With the salary increase, MUN said the average tenured professor would go from making $137,300 to $164,084 by 2026.

But Hossain said the impasse wasn't about compensation.

"We are fighting for principles. It's not about money," he said.

Ash Hossain, president of Memorial University's faculty association, said the university walked away from negotiations Sunday at noon. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

Two key issues are the use of lesser-paid contract employees without tenure, as well as the involvement of faculty members in making decisions on the future of the university. Hossain said they don't want to end up like Laurentian University, which ended up insolvent in 2021. Ontario's auditor general said the school's governance structure was a critical part of poor financial decisions.

MUN is governed by two branches: the board of regents, and the senate. MUNFA wants a paragraph added to their collective agreement asserting their right to participate in key decisions.

The university said it's open to giving the faculty association a dedicated seat on one of the school's two governing bodies, but that sign-off has to come from the province.

"Faculty members are currently involved in all aspects of academic matters including the hiring of all academic staff from their peers to senior leaders," reads a statement from the university. "Additionally, the university has requested that faculty representation be added to the board of regents when the provincial government updates the Memorial University Act."

Neil Bose, the interim provost and academic vice-president, said talks stalled Sunday after the association submitted a proposal that included items the university couldn't budge on.

"We haven't been able to close that gap because it goes into areas where it's very difficult for the university to go," he said.

To cross or not to cross?

Despite the faculty association allowing students and staff to cross picket lines, Hossain took issue with the university sending guidance on how to do so.

"Nobody in a position of power like the administration should ever tell people to cross the line," he said.

Bose, meanwhile, said that wasn't the intention of the guidance sent to students.

"We're not forcing anyone to cross a picket line," he said. "That is the decision of the individual in each case. And in the case of students who don't wish to cross, there will have to be a discussion later."

Neil Bose, MUN's interim provost and academic vice-president academic, said the university would welcome a return to the bargaining table but a last-minute deal doesn't look likely. (Henrike Wilhelm/CBC)

Bose said any "academic amnesty" has to be decided by MUN's senate after the strike is over but he thinks everyone would support the motion to excuse students for missing classes during the strike.

The expectation is different for staff, however.

"We expect all employees who are not on strike to come to work and take on their duties, of course. That's the normal expectation."

Students feel like 'pawns,' says MUNSU

Isabel Ojeda, an executive director with MUN's students' union, says they're calling for academic amnesty for all students.

Ojeda said she has made the decision not to cross, but understands students will feel pressure to continue their studies.

"I think this time around the university is absolutely trying to use students as pawns," she said.

Jawad Chowdury, also with the students' union, said he supports the faculty association on several issues — especially the idea of collegial governance. He said a lot of students understand why their professors want a greater say in decisions that will affect the future of the university.

"We understand what it feels like to be presented with a raw deal from this university," Chowdury said, referencing MUN's raise of tuition and fees in recent years, and the subsequent drop of undergraduate enrolment.

Chowdury, who has two courses that will be cancelled during the strike, said he's worried he will have to pick up extra courses next semester to graduate on time.

