Propane leak forces temporary evacuation at MUN's chemistry building

Memorial University's chemistry and physics building was evacuated Friday afternoon because of a propane leak coming from a lab on the building's fourth floor.

Emergency crews were called to the St. John's campus building around 3 p.m., when all students were told to get out of the building.

Upon arrival, emergency responders were initally told that the leak was coming from a small package on the first floor, said St. John's Regional Fire Department Platoon Chief Bob Hiscock.

MUN students evacuated the chemistry and physics building shortly before 3 p.m. on Friday due to a propane leak on the fourth floor. (Gary Locke/CBC)

"Upon investigation we found the package was sealed. There was no leak from that package," he said.

Hiscock said the leak on the fourth floor sent the smell throughout the rest of the building through its ventilation system.

A single ambulance was on the scene during the evacuation. However, it left after paramedics checked two people, who did not require further medical attention.

Emergency responders gave the all-clear shortly after 4 p.m. (Gary Locke/CBC)

Firefighters stayed on scene to vent the building with fresh air using fans from outside of the rear door's entrance.

Students and staff were allowed back into the building just after 4 p.m.