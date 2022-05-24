Memorial Stadium clock finds new home at The Rooms
The Rooms sees what Denise Koster saw in Memorial Stadium’s old analog clock.
Provincial museum putting 4-foot timepiece on permanent display
The provincial museum is putting the four-foot timepiece on permanent display in the Elinor Gill Ratcliffe Gallery.
Koster approached the CBC about the clock in hopes of doing a story and finding it a new, public home.
That story caught the eye of a curator at The Rooms and the rest is history.
Learn why The Rooms wanted to get its hands on the clock and how you can donate your own treasures in the video above.
