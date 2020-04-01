Memorial service held for Petty Harbour Fishermen's Co-operative founder Tom Best

Fisherman Tom Best spent a lot of time at the Petty Harbour wharf hearing and talking about the fishery. (Submitted photo)

Nearly four months after his passing, family and friends of Petty Harbour Fishermen's Co-operative founder Tom Best honoured his life and legacy Saturday, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Best passed away on March 31 after a battle with cancer. He was 74.

After a memorial service, Best's brother Reg carried his ashes down Southside Road from St. George's Anglican Church to the co-operative, which Best helped establish.

His obituary describes him as a "fiercely proud inshore fish harvester who dedicated his life's work to advocating for sustainable fisheries and communities."

Reg Best carrying his brother's ashes from St. George's Anglican Church in Petty Harbour down Southside Road to the Petty Harbour Fishermen's Co-operative on Saturday afternoon. (Heather Gillis/CBC)

Best was the president of the Petty Harbour Fishermen's Co-operative for 36 years, which is owned and operated by fish harvesters.

Current co-op president Billy Lee said Best put his heart and soul into the fishery.

"He's been a great leader for us, really going to be missed," he said.

Lee calls the co-op Tom's baby, and said he helped a lot of fishermen by lobbying the government about fishing licenses during the moratorium years.

"He fought tooth and nail to get these people their licenses, so they could continue fishing, and a lot of them did, and it's all though his doing," said Lee.

Billy Lee, president of the Petty Harbour Fishermen's Co-operative, says Tom Best put his heart and soul into the fishery. (Heather Gillis/CBC)

Today, Lee said there are 53 fishing members of the co-cp who pool licenses and offer their catch to processors on a commission basis.

Lee said Best was also integral in setting up the Petty Harbour Mini Aquarium and turning a section of the co-op building into a function space.

"We rent it out now for yoga, weddings, showers, whatever, and today a memorial service," he said.

Lee said the co-op will continue with Best's legacy of helping fish harvesters.

"It really means a lot to everybody, every co-op member."