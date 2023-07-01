Hundreds gather for Memorial Day ceremony in St. John's

The National War Memorial in downtown St. John's is host to the annual Memorial Day ceremony on July 1. (Darrell Roberts/CBC News)

Crowds of people lined the streets in downtown St. John's on Saturday morning to remember the province's fallen soldiers in the First World War.

While the rest of the country celebrates July 1 as Canada Day, Newfoundland and Labrador also recognizes the date as Memorial Day in recognition of the anniversary of the Battle of Beaumont-Hamel.

The battle is regarded as one of the most consequential moments for both the Royal Newfoundland Regiment and Newfoundland and Labrador as a whole. More than 700 Newfoundland Regiment soldiers were killed or wounded on July 1, 1916.

Saturday's event included marching bands, speeches and wreaths laid by soldiers' descendants. Veterans and fallen soldiers of other wars were also honoured during the annual ceremony at the National War Memorial.

A number of military officials were in attendance including the current U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, whose great-grandfather served in the Newfoundland Regiment during their time in Galipoli. Milley is considered America's highest-ranking military officer, and the principal military advisor to the president, secretary of defense and National Security Council.

For many of those in attendance, it's a day with significant personal meaning.

Neil Harvey says Memorial Day is very important to him as both a veteran and the son of a veteran. (Sarah Blackmore/CBC News)

"All of those people who died in Beaumont-Hamel, I think of them," said Neil Harvey, whose father served in the regiment at the time and narrowly missed going to Beaumont-Hamel due to an illness.

"That could've easily been my father."

Harvey also served in the regiment for 18 years and reached the rank of colonel.

"I have a great uncle that died in the First World War," said Dawn Pollard, one of the many people gathered along Water Street for the cermony.

"He's buried somewhere in Belgium and I often wonder if they'll ever find his remains and bring them back to Newfoundland."

She said it's important for people to think of wars in a contemporary context as well.

"People should be thinking about not only the First World War, but also what's happening today, the war in Ukraine," she said.

Hundreds gathered to honour the memories of fallen soldiers during the Memorial Day ceremony at the National War Memorial in St. John's. (Darrell Roberts/CBC News)

"July 1 is a day of sadness in Newfoundland but its also a day of celebration in Canada," Pollard said. "How lucky we are to be in Canada and have the freedom we have."

Veteran David Moore shared a similar sentiment.

"Really, how lucky we are to live in this country and have the freedoms we have, to do the things we do and to enjoy our lives as we live them, thanks to those people," he said.

Moore served a total of 30 years and his father was also a veteran of two wars.

Karl Snow, a representative of the Royal Oak Orange Lodge in St. John's, says the day has extra significance to the Lodge, as many of its members were killed or injured during Beaumont-Hamel. (Sarah Blackmore/CBC News)

Karl Snow, a representative of The Royal Oak Orange Lodge in St. John's, said it's also important to remember the other soldiers who died during the Somme offensive.

"It's very important as Newfoundlanders to come out today to respect what they did for us."

