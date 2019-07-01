On Newfoundland's Memorial Day, hundreds gather in St. John's to honour veterans

You couldn't see the Narrows in the thick fog, but the grey made the ribbons of the Memorial Day wreaths stand out that much brighter at the War Memorial in St. John's Monday.

Hundreds gathered in the wet and the cold for the annual ceremony on Duckworth Street honouring those Newfoundlanders and Labradorians who fought in times of war.

"I believe it's so important," said Rick Tessier, whose grandfather fought in the First World War.

"We see more younger people than normal that have started to come out which is a good sign. And maybe we don't forget the past."

Rick Tessier is a chaplain at Her Majesty's Penitentiary. (Sarah Smellie/CBC)

While the rest of country wakes up on July 1 to Canada Day, people in Newfoundland and Labrador spend the first part of the day honouring Memorial Day, to reflect on the more than 700 Newfoundland Regiment soldiers who were killed or wounded at Beaumont Hamel on July 1, 1916, during the First World War, and to honour all veterans from the province.

'I'm proud to be here'

Eleanor and Robert Graydon, visiting St. John's from Stirling, Ont., said they didn't know about Memorial Day when they set out to explore Monday morning. Then they saw a parade gathering and all the military uniforms.

With a son in the Royal Canadian Regiment stationed in Petawawa, Ont., and fathers who both fought in the Second World War, they wanted to stay.

We're one for all and all for one as we sit here and stand here as Canadians. You can't get any better than that. - Robert Graydon

"Our whole life is committed to Canada as citizens and through the military. I'm proud to be here," said Robert Graydon.

Robert and Eleanor Graydon were 'very moved' by Monday's Memorial Day ceremony. (Sarah Smellie/CBC)

"This is one of the few things that binds Canada together. There's no political argument, no public argument. We're all together. We're one for all and all for one as we sit here and stand here as Canadians. You can't get any better than that."

Laying a wreath to remember

Jennifer Whitfield laid a wreath against the War Memorial on behalf of the St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church.

Several members of the church were killed at Beaumont Hamel, in the Second World War and in Afghanistan, Whitfield said.

Jennifer Whitfield laid a wreath on behalf of the St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church. (Sarah Smellie/CBC)

Whitfield visited Beaumont Hamel in 2015.

"When I got there, I didn't know much about it. But I went and I ended up spending the whole day there with my friend and we were in tears when the day was over," she said.

"It was one of the saddest things I've done in my life."

There are no veterans in Whitfield's family, she said, but honouring those who have fought is still important to her.

"Sometimes I feel a bit of a fraud, but mentally and physically I've been there and I'm with them in spirit."

July 1 is different in Newfoundland and Labrador. (Sarah Smellie/CBC)

