8 months' house arrest for former minor hockey volunteer guilty of fraud
Melissa Williams pleaded guilty to 2 of 6 charges, admitting theft of more than $12K, with the rest dropped
A former volunteer in Corner Brook has received a conditional sentence of eight months' house arrest for stealing thousands of dollars from the area's minor hockey association.
Melissa Williams, 48, received the sentence in provincial court Thursday morning.
Six charges were laid against Williams in January 2020 after the association noticed missing money and unpaid bills, including one for ice time at the city-run civic centre, totalling more than $75,000.
Following the discovery of the missing money, the association cut expenses and did extra fundraising. By September 2020, the association paid back the city $75,000 and began the season debt-free.
Earlier this year, Williams was set to go to trial on six charges, but changed her plea to guilty on charges of theft over $5,000 and unlawful use of a credit card, acknowledging taking $12,012.38. According to an agreed statement of facts, Williams has paid back $4,500 and must pay the remainder over the next three years. The four remaining charges were dropped.
A statement of restitution provided by Crown noted the association is missing $149,853.09, including payroll funds, e-transfer payments and cash and other missing funds, but Judge Kymill Howe said since itemized details of the missing money were not provided to the court, she could not factor it into Williams's sentence.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?