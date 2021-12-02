Former minor hockey volunteer charged with theft changes plea to guilty

A former treasurer and registrar of the Corner Brook Minor Hockey Association has admitted to stealing from the organization.

Melissa Williams, 48, was set to go trial this week on charges laid after the association noticed what it called "financial irregularities" in its accounts in early 2019, with about $90,000 missing. Williams was charged after a police investigation.

But in a provincial court appearance Wednesday, she changed her plea to guilty on charges of theft over $5,000 and unlawful use of a credit card. Four other charges are expected to be dropped during her next court appearance, on Jan. 26.

The minor hockey association managed to rebound financially from the fallout, and started the 2020-21 season debt-free.