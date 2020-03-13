Woman who shared story of domestic violence has encouraging words for others

This story is part of Stopping Domestic Violence, a CBC News series looking at the crisis of intimate partner violence in Canada and what can be done to end it.

Melissa Gulliver broke down in tears when she heard her abuser was in custody, more than nine months after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

It was a moment she believed might never happen.

"Now there is actually going to be an end to it, there will be a point where I receive the email from my [victim services] coordinator and it will say, 'it's over,' and that feeling is like winning the lotto, it is surreal," Gulliver told CBC News.

Gulliver, of St. John's, spoke publicly of the assault she suffered at the hands of her former partner, Ashton Kennedy, 26, and the subsequent court process which ended with a warrant for his arrest. The day after her story aired on CBC News, Kennedy turned himself into Royal Newfoundland Constabulary headquarters in St. John's.

He will remain in custody until at least Tuesday. He's been charged with assault, failure to comply with probation, failure to attend court, and three counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.

Ashton Kennedy, 26, poses for a photo with his dog. (Facebook)

"Going public with my domestic violence experience showed me that people care, that you are not alone, and asking for help is not a sign of weakness but a sign of strength because you are taking back your control through using your voice in the silence," Gulliver said.

"The power of speaking out tells me that when people are educated and aware of what is happening they continue the conversation you started, they come together and support you and the abuser can no longer hide and twist the truth in their favour."

Gaining confidence and strength

Kennedy assaulted Gulliver in their shared apartment in December 2018.

Police later told Gulliver that Kennedy had already been convicted of assaulting another woman, from a previous relationship.

He pleaded guilty to the assault against Gulliver, went to family violence intervention court, then stopped showing up.

Gulliver said the end result has left her feeling empowered, and she hopes others will feel empowered, too, to take first steps like planning to leave or speaking out.

"When you do you will feel so freeing that you will run with that and gain more confidence and strength as you go forward," she said.

"Remember this is your journey, this is your process, you are not a victim of domestic violence you are a survivor. You are surviving now and you will continue to survive. I am here for you, and there is a whole community of us ready for you."

