Ball, Unifor president meet to talk D-J Composites lockout

The head of Unifor emerged from his meeting with Premier Dwight Ball Monday and said options are being examined to find a way to end the 650-day lockout of D-J Composite workers in Gander.

Jerry Dias said Ball asked for 48 hours in order to contact officials at D-J Composites and urge company officials to get back to the bargaining table.

The national union leader says the two also spoke about reconvening the House of Assembly in order to pass legislation over the labour dispute.

Ball told reporters that reconvening the House to pass legislation is one option, but not for the next 48 hours.

Tensions ramp up

The picket line at D-J Composites has been flooded with Unifor members, many of whom have flown from Ontario and other provinces to rally at the company's work site.

D-J Composites considers the picket line at its Gander plant illegal and is talking to lawyers in Newfoundland and Labrador, according to the president of a labour relations firm negotiating on the company's behalf.

Unifor and D-J Composites have a court hearing scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday over the blockade.

