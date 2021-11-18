N.L. to cover medical transportation costs for patients who missed appointments due to cyberattack

Health Minister John Haggie had previously said the government would look at reimbursement for those who had travelled and had their appointments cancelled. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

The Newfoundland and Labrador government will cover medical transportation costs for patients whose appointments were cancelled due to the cyberattack that has disrupted the province's health-care system.

The coverage applies to patients who started travel before Nov. 2 and had all their appointments cancelled due to the cyberattack.

Labrador residents' $1,000 allowance for medical transportation will not be applied against their reimbursement; they will be reimbursed for any portion that they used.

Patients can receive 100 per cent reimbursement for transportation, including flights, ferry trips, bus transportation, taxi rides and car rentals. They are also eligible for 25 cents per kilometre of travel in a private car, up to $125 per night for accommodations, $25 per night for private accommodations and $29 per day for meals for each patient and escort.

"We committed to reviewing the situation, and I am very pleased that reimbursements are now available under our medical transportation assistance program," said Health Minister John Haggie

Labrador West NDP MHA Jordan Brown had previously raised concerns about medical transportation costs in the House of Assembly, and the government promised to look into reimbursement.

Meanwhile, in a statement on Thursday, a spokesperson for Labrador-Grenfell Health confirmed that both patient and employee information going back nine years was stolen in the attack.