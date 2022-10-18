Doctors' association warns changes to Medical Act would interfere with physician autonomy

Robert Thompson is the executive director of the Newfoundland and Labrador Medical Association, which represents physicians in the province. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

The Newfoundland and Labrador Medical Association is warning that proposed changes to the province's Medical Act give government too much power over doctors, and over the College of Physicians and Surgeons specifically.

Robert Thompson, the association's CEO, agrees the province needs more doctors and needs to reduce barriers for newcomers to the province but says the proposed changes create new problems.

"Our chief concern," said Thompson on Tuesday, "is that one part of the act creates a new authority, a new power in the hands of the minister to create new regulations."

Last week, Premier Andrew Furey announced the provincial government's intention to make changes to the Medical Act to streamline the process for issuing medical licences to physicians trained outside Newfoundland and Labrador.

Duplicating work, says Thompson

The proposed changes would grant the minister of health and community services the power to determine the qualifications and medical schools that would allow a medical practitioner to attain a licence in the province.

The ministers would be advised in by a five-person panel comprising two people from the College of Physicians and Surgeons, two physicians from the province's health authorities and an independent representative of the Department of Health.

Thompson says creating such a panel would not address the problem but would instead duplicate work already being done by the college while taking away its licensing authority.

"Three being appointed by the minister like that can outweigh the advice of the college, and it's the college that has the mandate to operate in the public interest," said Thompson.

Thompson argues the solution should come from working within the existing framework of the College of Physicians and Surgeons, not by creating an entirely new framework.

"The college has already put forward proposals to take down these barriers, to remove red tape, to provide pathways for doctors from other countries where there are good medical education systems to come into the province but the government has not yet responded to those," said Thompson.

"We already have a time-tested regulator operating in the public interest. So that's where we think the power needs to be confined, and the government can work with the college."

U.S. doctor Paul Hart offered three months of free medical service to Fogo Island but despite being supported by Health Minister Tom Osborne, his offer was rejected by the College of Physicians and Surgeons. (Patrick Morell/CBC)

That regulator has come under criticism as recently as last month.

In September, Massachusetts doctor and Memorial University graduate Paul Hart offered free medical services to Fogo Island. At the time, Health Minister Tom Osborne had called Hart's offer "generous" and offered to cover his licensure fees

However, according to a statement from the college, Hart's application was rejected largely because it does not consider telemedicine, which he had been engaged in for several years, an active practice.

Also, while Hart met the requirements for practice in the United States where he had worked for five decades, he had not completed a clinical training requirement for Canada at the time of his graduation in 1973.

Osborne says more details on the proposed changes to the provincial Medical Act will be coming this week. (Darryl Murphy/CBC)

In its response to the proposed changes to the Medical Act, the college issued a release stating that its members were pleased to be asked to sit on the advisory committee by the health minister but noted they rely "on national certifying bodies to determine whether a physician's training meets the Canadian standard."

The NLMA has sent Osborne a letter expressing its concerns, said Thompson.

"We hope the opportunity is there to either influence the legislation," said Thompson, "to change it or perhaps to forestall any implementation while the government does indeed try to satisfy these objectives by working with the college within the existing framework."