Gander man and woman charged with theft of meat, cigarettes and other items

A man and woman from Gander have been charged with multiple counts of theft after several complaints of stolen goods from businesses in Grand Falls-Windsor and Bishop's Falls.

The 27-year-old woman has been charged with several counts of theft, breaches of an undertaking and breaches of probation. The man, also 27, has been charged with theft.

On Wednesday, Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP received several complaints of theft from businesses in that community and in nearby Bishop's Falls.

The items reported stolen included groceries, packaged meats, clothing, cigarettes and hygiene products, the RCMP said in a Facebook post.

Police stopped a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway, and some of the stolen goods were recovered.

The woman was remanded into custody, and the man was released after being arrested and charged.

Both will appear in court at a later date, police said.

