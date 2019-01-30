CBC News ·

A man will be in court Thursday morning to face charges after police say he threatened to kill students at a school in Happy Valley-Goose Bay

A release from the RCMP in Labrador says the detachment in the community received a call from the principal of Mealy Mountain High School at noon Wednesday.

The principal reported "one of their students received death threats from a man in the community and that the man had also uttered death threats toward occupants of the school," the release said.

Some police officers went to the school to investigate while others searched the community for the suspect. Police said he was found a short time later and arrested.

The man will be held in custody for Thursday's court appearance in which he will face charges of uttering threats.

