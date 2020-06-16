No reason not to release doctors billings regularly, Haggie says

Health Minister John Haggie plans annual releases of the figures that individual doctors bill medicare, marking a significant change from the government's stance of just four years ago.

"I don't see a reason not to, quite frankly," Haggie told CBC News in an interview

"The sunshine list was put in place for disbursements from the public purse."

That list reveals everyone on the government payroll who earns more than $100,000 a year.

It includes doctors who are on salary, but the payments for fee-for-service doctors have always been kept secret.

That changed last week when CBC obtained a copy of fee-for-services payments through an access to information request.

The request was originally placed in 2016, but it's taken four years for government to release the data.

CBC began publishing details of the records last Friday.

Billings originally considered personal information

The provincial government initially refused to release the billings, citing personal privacy concerns.

CBC appealed that decision to the information and privacy commissioner, who disagreed with the government's position and who said the information should be released.

Health Minister John Haggie says data on physician billings should be released every year. (Peter Cowan/CBC)

The commissioner ruled it wasn't an unreasonable invasion of privacy, and didn't represent confidential business information, as the Newfoundland and Labrador Medical Association had argued.

The doctors took the province to court to fight the release of information, in a case that dragged on for years.

The NLMA dropped the fight after courts elsewhere in the country ruled against similar concerns from doctors.

Doctors expressed fears in letters

The NLMA now says it is in favour of disclosing the billing information, as long as the proper context is provided. The NLMA says the public should know that doctors face substantial overhead costs, and that billing totals do not represent their take-home pay.

Th remarkable change from 2016 when doctors pushed the province not to release their information.

The association, which negotiates fee structures for members in addition to other services, has definitely been under pressure from at least some members to keep billing figures secret.

Through access to information legislation, CBC obtained 282 pages of letters, almost all from doctors who objected to having their billing information released. The names of the individual doctors were redacted.

"There is no gain to the public, government or anyone else and 'transparency' will create confusion, accusations and a disgruntled workplace," one doctor wrote.

"Public opinion on physician salaries and wages are skewed already and release of fee-for-service billings will further confusion."

Another doctor raised concerns that having patients know what they earn will make it harder for them to do their work.

"Publishing my remuneration will undermine the trust and confidence I have with patients. My advice will be tarnished."

Other doctors are worried that they may be singled out because they work harder.

"Those of us willing to work harder and longer hours will in effect [be] punished for doing so," one doctor wrote.

Some doctors also expressed worries about their health and safety.

"It puts me at risk of identity theft and most importantly threatens the safety of my family," one doctor wrote, arguing that it could make his or her family a target for people looking for ransom money.

The NLMA says it now understands the public's desire for transparency, and noted that what doctors earn in Newfoundland and Labrador actually lags many other areas.

Newfoundland and Labrador — if it releases the data annually — will join New Brunswick, P.E.I., Manitoba and British Columbia as provinces that routinely publish medical billing information.

