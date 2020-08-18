McGrath trial set over to October as clock runs out on allotted time

Parents and guardians of the children at the centre of a child abuse trial in a St. John's courtroom will have to wait a little longer for answers than originally anticipated.

The trial for school principal Robin McGrath ran out of time on Friday, as the court set aside only two weeks for the trial.

As of Friday afternoon, the trial was scheduled to pick up again Oct. 26, when the defence will begin calling its own witnesses, including McGrath himself. The date is subject to change, but it was set as a placeholder in case earlier dates couldn't be secured.

After the defence finishes calling witnesses, it's expected the lawyers for both sides will take a few days off to prepare closing submissions.

The judge will then deliberate on McGrath's future.

Throughout the first block of the trial, Crown prosecutor Shawn Patten called seven witnesses, all of whom were women working at McGrath's school in 2017-18.

The name of the school and names of the witnesses are being withheld under a publication ban to protect the identities of the children in the case.

Ian Patey, left, and Tom Johnson are lawyers for McGrath. They'll begin calling evidence in October. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

Among the allegations are that McGrath dragged a boy into a cold shower with his clothes on, twice stepped on a child's hand to get him off the floor, and grabbed several children by the face and screamed at them.

McGrath is expected to take the stand and deny the allegations made by all seven women.

Other staff members will also testify for the defence.

McGrath's help was necessary at times, witness says

The final witness called by the Crown testified late Thursday afternoon and early Friday morning. She didn't speak about anything McGrath is charged with, but reiterated what the others said about the principal insisting to be in charge of discipline at the school.

Defence lawyer Ian Patey asked the witness if she needed McGrath to restore order to her classroom when a certain child was acting up.

"You needed Mr. McGrath to be the boss," he suggested to her.

"Yes, we needed his intervention," she responded.

The witness never said McGrath acted illegally in front of her, but described instances where he carried a child out of her classroom while the boy remained sitting in his chair.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador