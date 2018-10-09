Smiles are free: McDonald's employee's act of kindness makes for a happy meal on Thanksgiving

Sydney Wells and Marg Murphy-Wells were treated to dinner on the house on Monday, thanks to the selfless act of a McDonald's employee in Clarenville.

The pair stopped at the restaurant while on their way home, and placed their order at the drive-thru window. What neither of them realized, until it was too late, was that they had both forgotten their wallets at home.

Wells and Murphy-Wells asked the staff to hold their order so they could get their wallets, then come back to pay for their food. That's when McDonald's employee Kris Knickle stepped in to take care of the order.

"Kris overheard us talking to the other worker and said just to pull up to the next window, and when we did they said that Kris had paid for us," Sydney Wells told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

"We just thought it was the nicest thing ever. He just put up his hands and said 'have a great Thanksgiving.' That was twenty-something bucks, that's two hours' wage."

Sydney Wells and her mom Marg Murphy-Wells were shocked when a McDonald's employee elected to pay for their order on Monday. (Submitted)

Knickle said he hasn't done something like this before, but has helped people out in the past.

As for his paycheque, he's not worried, and the two customers even offered to pay him back.

"I said 'no I don't want it,' Knickle told the St. John's Morning Show.

"I'm here smiling because I know I did something good."

Facebook reaction

Marg Murphy-Wells took to Facebook when she and her daughter got home, praising Knickle for his kindness and tagging McDonald's Canada in her post, which received an outpouring of positive response.

"We posted it and we thought that some friends and family would share it. It has gotten a lot of attention," Sydney said.

"I think people think it was a very nice Thanksgiving thing to do, and it was just a nice thing to share."

Knickle isn't fazed by his new publicity in a town of roughly 5,800.

"I got a lot of people on my Facebook tagging me in the post, telling me I done a good job and they're proud of me," Knickle said.

"I'm just happy I did a good deed like this."

With files from the St. John's Morning Show

