Hard work, stint at Hamburger University help N.L. woman win fast-food award

A Grand Falls-Windsor woman who's been given a top award by one of the world's biggest fast-food chains credits her work ethic, the support of staff and family, and her education — which included a stint at Hamburger University.

"I've travelled, I've done my business degree, I've gone to Hamburger University," said Lisa Power. "Yes, there is a Hamburger University ... it is in Chicago."

Power, the general manager of the two McDonald's restaurants in central Newfoundland, was chosen for the Ray Kroc Award, a global recognition within the company.

It's a team effort not only here in the business but at home too. - Lisa Power

The award, named after the American businessman responsible for taking McDonald's around the world, is given to just the top one percent of managers who achieve business margins and strict standards for a period of 24 consecutive months.

"Honestly, it was a shock," said Power. "To know that I was recognized for something so prestigious was just amazing."

It's all about the work ethic

For those who know Power, she is a force to be reckoned with.

If she isn't working behind-the-scenes of the restaurant, she will likely be found in the middle of the kitchen, behind the cash or cleaning the restaurant and chatting with customers. It's a routine that requires long hours and dedication.

The Ray Kroc Award is an honour few McDonald's managers achieve. (Emma Hutchingson Photography)

Despite the impressive work ethic, Power is quick to add that it's never been a solo effort.

"It's very demanding ... thank God for my family ... thank God for my husband," said Power. "I work 13-hour days so it tends to be very hard."

"It's a team effort not only here in the business but at home too. This is a team award."

Power has been working under the arches for 20 years, eight as the general manager.

There is a definite sense of pride when she recalls what working for the fast food giant has done for her, and her career, over the decades.

The Ray Kroc Award may be the pinnacle for McDonald's managers, but the accolade certainly hasn't gone to Power's head.

"Is there more that can be achieved? Very much so," said Power. "I just want to serve our guests."

"We have a passion here ... no one realizes they [the crew] work so, so hard and we enjoy it everyday."