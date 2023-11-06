Avalon MP accused of giving middle finger during carbon tax vote

Middle finger? Watch MP Ken McDonald's gesture, which caught the ire of Conservatives Duration 0:15 Featured Video Avalon MP Ken McDonald made a gesture inside the House of Commons that some viewed as a middle finger to the Conservative side of the House. McDonald was called on a point of order shortly after.

Avalon MP Ken McDonald caused a stir inside the House of Commons on Monday during a vote on the federal carbon tax, making a gesture toward the Conservatives which the Opposition whip called a middle finger to Canadians.

The exchange happened during a vote to exempt all home heating fuels from the federal carbon tax. The change was pitched by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paused the tax's delivery on home heating oil in October.

As McDonald stood to vote, a voice from the Conservative side of the House shouted "Ken, you flip-flopped again!"

McDonald has made headlines for voting with the Conservatives on two occasions to repeal the tax, and told CBC News some in the Opposition have asked him to switch parties.

McDonald responded to the shouts with a slight smile, and scratched his head above his right ear with two fingers including his middle finger. The gesture caused shouting on the other end before McDonald sat back down.

After the motion was defeated, Conservative MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay rose on a point of order, calling McDonald's gesture inexcusable.

WATCH | Here's how the Conservatives responded to McDonald's move: Opposition whip calls gesture a 'finger to all Canadians' Duration 1:07 Featured Video Conservative MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay said Ken McDonald gave a middle finger to Canadians during a vote inside the House of Commons.

"[He] literally gave the finger to those Canadians as he stood to vote," Findlay said. "He gave the finger to all Canadians watching."

McDonald rose shortly after, saying it was just a scratch.

"I scratched the side of my head with two fingers. So if they think it's one finger, that's up to them. They can take it how they like," he told the House.

Speaker Greg Fergus said he would review the gesture and raise it again in the House of Commons if necessary.

In an email to CBC News, McDonald wrote: "I can assure you I have done nothing wrong and I await the Speaker's ruling on the matter."