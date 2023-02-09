RNC says death of man found injured in central St. John's was a homicide

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers responded Tuesday evening to the Rabbittown neighbourhood of St. John's, where a man was found with life-threatening injuries. The 22-year-old man died in hospital, and on Thursday the RNC said the death has been ruled a homicide. (Mike Moore/CBC)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says the death of a 22-year-old man who was found injured in the St. John's neighbourhood of Rabbittown earlier this week was a homicide.

The police have been investigating since Tuesday evening, when they received a report of a man who had sustained serious injuries. When they arrived at the scene, in the Mayor Avenue area, they found a 22-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital, where he died.

The RNC on Wednesday called the death suspicious, and in a press release Thursday, the police force said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner had determined the death was a homicide.

The RNC, which hasn't released the identity of the victim, says it believes the incident wasn't random and there aren't any public safety concerns.

Officers are canvassing the area, looking for any information about or video of the incident..

