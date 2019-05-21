Winter-style weather warnings continue in Newfoundland

Just days after the May long weekend, which in other parts of the country is the unofficial start to spring or even summer, Newfoundland is set to deal with some more winter.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for the Avalon Peninsula and the south coast areas of the island.

Forecasts show a wintry mix of weather on the way, starting on the south coast Tuesday night, and spreading to the Avalon Wednesday morning.

Meteorologist Rodney Barney says it will likely start as rain, but will switch to wet snow as temperatures drop, especially in southern and eastern Newfoundland.

Lots of folks now would not have winter tires on. - Rodney Barney, meteorologist

"If anybody's travelling, they should take note that areas up on the northeast coast, and up through parts of central Newfoundland and Gander will also get a little taste of that kind of weather," he said.

Winter driving conditions

Though it's unclear how much accumulation will happen, Barney says people will need to be careful on the roads, especially during their morning commute, and lasting into the lunch hour.

That's when they could encounter winter driving conditions, especially on the Trans-Canada Highway west of St. John's, where there could be more than five centimetres of snow.

"Given the time of year, those accumulations tend to be quite variable and it doesn't tend to stick all that well, but of course lots of folks now would not have winter tires on," he said.

This latest round of weather comes on the heels of a low-pressure system just east of the island which brought some classic gloom to the long weekend.

So it's not totally uncommon for this time of year, Barney says, but it's not ideal.

At least we're not dealing with this. Snowfall 69 cm on May 18-19, 2013 in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Gander?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Gander</a>. Leaves were definitely further ahead back then though. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/7KgnOgzIId">https://t.co/7KgnOgzIId</a> —@rcbstormpost

"The only thing this year is that we really haven't had much in the way of a sustained break, y'know," he said. "It's been kind of cool throughout, and we've been seeing a lot of cold, damp, rainy days but right now we're looking at an event where the temperature's just a couple degrees colder than that."

Last year, the province did see winter-style weather into June, but Barney says the forecast looks good later this week, heading into the weekend, as winds shift to the west pulling in warmer air and bringing temperatures up into the mid to high teens in some areas.

"That'll be quite a change and a welcome relief from what we've been seeing for sure," he said.

Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador