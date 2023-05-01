Hundreds gather for May Day rally in St. John's

Hundreds of workers and labour supporters gathered at Harbourside Park to mark International Workers' Day.

Hundreds of people rallied in St. John's Monday as part of International Workers' Day — or May Day.

The rally came the same day as most striking workers with the Public Service Alliance of Canada reached a tentative deal with the federal government.

But about 4,000 Canada Revenue Agency workers in Newfoundland and Labrador are still on the picket line — part of 35,000 CRA workers across the country who are not part of the deal.

A number of unions were at the St. John's rally — including Memorial University's faculty union, which hit the picket lines earlier this year, and reached a deal with the university in February.

You can see some of the May Day rally in the video above.

