N.L.'s 2nd medical team set to lift off for Ontario to aid COVID-19 crisis

Another plane carrying health-care workers from Newfoundland and Labrador is headed for hotspots in hard-hit Ontario.
The aircraft transporting the first Newfoundland and Labrador medical team to Toronto is seen here at a hangar at the St. John's International Airport last week. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada )

A second medical team is lifting off from the tarmac in St. John's today to aid their counterparts in Ontario, where COVID-19 infection rates have overwhelmed intensive care units in some hospitals. 

The seven-person crew, consisting of three doctors and four registered nurses, will fly in a military aircraft, and are expected to land in Toronto this afternoon.

The flight leaves  one week since the first aid team departed.

The health-care contingent came together after Ontario Premier Doug Ford asked for help to deal with a soaring caseload of severely ill patients, as well as caseloads fuelled by highly contagious virus variants. 

The first wave of volunteers, deemed a "trial run" for additional support from Newfoundland and Labrador, was assigned to help Toronto hospitals manage ICU cases and staffing pressures, according to Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott. 

Tuesday's flight will make stops in Deer Lake and Stephenville to pick up members of the team.

Members of the team are expected to talk with reporters before they depart. 

