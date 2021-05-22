Is it really May 24 weekend without snow? Central, northeastern N.L. prepares for messy weather mix

Snow on the Victoria Day long weekend isn't new in Newfoundland and Labrador, including this picture from 2019. The island is expecting widespread snow on Monday. (Rodney Barney/Twitter)

The tradition of snow on the May 24 weekend will continue for another year for people across much of Newfoundland and into Labrador.

Mike Vandenberg, a meteorologist at Environment Canada's Gander weather office, says periods of heavy rain are first expected across the island over the course of the weekend, thanks to a low pressure system that could bring as much as 80mm to the west coast.

"It's going to sort of cross the Northern Peninsula tonight. Ahead of that low, we are seeing some pretty decent rainfall rates along the west coast," he said.

"Those showers will reach central and eastern Newfoundland a little later today or tonight, likely won't reach the Avalon in earnest until sometime tomorrow midday."

Rainfall warnings are in effect across the west coast, with high terrain areas likely seeing the most rain. Vandenberg said weather models show around 20 to 30mm of rain falling inland, with widespread snow expected after the rain wraps up.

Sections of the island will likely see pockets of heavy, wet snow that could total up to four centimetres. Sections of central Newfoundland could see as much as five to 10 cm, according to Environment Canada.

Vandenberg said it's difficult to track how much snow will stay down, as the rain before paired with heat stored in the ground from recent warm temperatures could play a factor.

The snow is expected to end late Monday morning, with temperatures staying in the low single digits. Seasonal temperatures are expected for the end of the long weekend.

Vandenberg said Labrador will see some snow along the coast, but conditions will be seasonal.