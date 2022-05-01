The blessing of a foggy day in this week's photo gallery

Lindsay's son Chase spends an Easter trip to Hermitage looking for seashells. (Submitted by Lindsay Buffett)

In Newfoundland and Labrador, a dreary day can become a mysterious hunt for seashells at a moment's notice. You never know what kind of sights, or creatures, are lurking in the mist, in the sky, or just over that hill.

Still waters and a windless day turn Paul's Lake near Badger into glass. (Submitted by)

A lot of people got to see a bale eagle up close when this one enjoyed an afternoon at Kenny's Pond in St. John's. (Submitted by Julie Mullowney)

Fog, sun, sky and cloud combine for the surreal landscape of St. John's. (Submitted by Alick Tsui)

Sometimes the sunset reflects in the most unexpected places, as here in Little Port in the Bay of Islands. (Submitted by Connie Boland)

Justin shot this sunset not too long ago on Backup Pond near Trinity. (Submitted by Justin Spurrell)

A pair of caribou enjoy a grazy day near Sally's Cove. (Submitted by Emily Pitcher)

A patch of crocuses make themselves known for spring on Forest Road. (Submitted by Lisa Piercey)

