Fire-damaged Mount Pearl gym finds temporary homes for programs

A fire at a Max fitness centre in Mount Pearl last week will have the building closed for the foreseeable future, according to company CEO Pat Griffin.

Griffin told CBC News on Tuesday that all of Max's programs, with the exception of just one, have found temporary spaces to continue across the northeast Avalon for the centre's 800 customers.

"We've just tried to turn the page and find other places for all of our programs to operate," he said.

"It was challenging because there's not that many buildings around that look like Max. Every single program that operates in that building, and every single room, in fact, had very unique characteristics."

Griffin said Friday that the City of Mount Pearl and the Town of Paradise offered their help in finding places for Max's customers, and the programs are scattered in six other facilities in the area.

Firefighters clean up the scene of the fire at Max in Mount Pearl. (Adam Walsh/CBC)

Griffin said it's a temporary solution to avoid interrupting program schedules while he and his team look for a medium-term solution and wait for word back from fire investigators.

"We think it's going to be a while, and I can't really define 'a while.' It's not a couple of weeks," he said.

Even when he's given the green light to rebuild his facility, he said, it'll take weeks as he meets with engineers and designers and orders new equipment to replace what was lost in the fire.

However, he said, the process has at least started, beginning with restoration and inspection crews who were on site the day after the fire.

His staff were also on phone duty, calling customers to tell them where their fitness programs were continuing.

"It's a really incredible group of people that I get to work with every day, and I saw them at their best beginning Thursday and even through to today," Griffin said.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has confirmed that it's, but told CBC News the incident doesn't seem suspicious.

