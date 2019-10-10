Fire closes Max fitness centre in Mount Pearl

A fire early Thursday morning forced a gym and child program centre in Mount Pearl to close.

The fire at the Max Wellness centre on Olympic Drive caught was spotted by an off-duty firefighter around 4 a.m.

"He immediately dropped into the Mount Pearl fire station right across the road and reported it to us," said deputy fire Chief Robert Fowler. "Of course being in such close proximity to Mount Pearl fire station, our crews were on the scene within less than a minute."

The firefighters who first got into the building were met with "heavy fire and smoke," Fowler said.

"The damage in the building of course is extensive. The right-hand side of the building suffered most of the damage, to the side closest to Olympic Drive," he said.

"Looking at the outside of the building from the front, it looks perfectly fine, but of course the damage is on the inside."

Max houses both a gym and fitness centre, but also provides preschool, child care and after-school programming.

In a statement to its members, MAX said all programming for Thursday and Friday at the Mount Pearl location is cancelled.

Parents who registered their children for care for Friday's PD day will be contacted directly, while MAX works on other solutions for programs people have already signed up for.

Max said it will update members when more details are sorted out.

Deputy fire Chief Robert Fowler says crews were at the scene in less than a minute. (Adam Walsh/CBC)

Crews temporarily closed the road to traffic, but were cleaning up the site just before 9 a.m.

"Kudos to our fire crews. They made good work of it," Fowler said.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and the scene will be handed over to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary for investigation.

Crews ventilating Max after putting out the fire. <a href="https://t.co/ElCVdGZNcp">pic.twitter.com/ElCVdGZNcp</a> —@adamfwalsh

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador