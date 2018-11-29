Former volleyball pro returns home to Gander, coaching high school boys' team

Max Burt is back where it all began, in the gym at Gander Collegiate alongside the coach who helped him fall in love with volleyball.

After six years playing professionally overseas, the six-foot-nine Burt returned home to Gander this year with his fiancée and their son. It seemed like a natural progression.

"To have a good career, or a possible good career and to be close to family was tough to turn down," Burt said.

It's been a tough transition, more mentally than anything. - Max Burt

The other natural move was to get back to volleyball, this time as a coach with his old high school team. In his first year running the bench, Burt is working alongside Deon Goulding, the man who coached him while he was in high school.

"[He] did so much for me back in the day," Burt said. "He's just been a great mentor for me as a player and now he's a mentor for me as a coach."

Career path started at GC

After leaving Gander Collegiate in 2005, Burt went to play for the Dalhousie Tigers in Halifax. He helped lead them to four Atlantic University Sport championships in five seasons, while also playing for the Canadian national team.

After university, Burt started his pro career in Indonesia, before moving to the Czech Republic and then France.

He retired last season to move home to pursue a career with Nav Canada as an air traffic controller in his hometown.

Burt runs a practice at Gander Collegiate for the senior boys' team. (Leigh Anne Power/CBC)

"It's been a tough transition, more mentally than anything," he said. "It's nice to have the break physically, because like I said it's been a tough grind for 12 months a year with no real break."

He is still in contact with his friends who play in France, and seeing their daily routine while he's across the ocean from the action has been tough at times.

I had some success at the high school level here, but I was kind of a late bloomer. - Max Burt

But having the Concordes keeps him around the game.

There are some big differences between playing and coaching, however, and Burt quickly learned that cutting players after a few tryouts was not an easy task.

"I had some success at the high school level here, but I was kind of a late bloomer," he said. "It's kind of tough to make that decision, so we ended up going with 16 players."

The other challenge is being professional and authoritative when sometimes you just want to laugh.

"I'm not too far removed from that locker room thing, so some things I notice are kind of funny," he laughed. "I'm not too old yet."

