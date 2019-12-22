'Christmas miracle': Zimbabwe student's lost passport, visas found

Leonard Mawora made a public plea for help to find his passport after he accidentally left it in a bag he returned to a store in St. John's. On Saturday night, that help arrived.

After realizing where he'd lost it, the Memorial University business student from Zimbabwe found out from Winners that someone else had bought the bag he'd returned. He made a public plea for help, asking people to check bags recently purchased from the Stavanger Drive store.

That plea was answered late Saturday night. April Day of St. John's was wrapping Christmas gifts when she found Mawora's passport in a bag she'd bought for her mother. Day posted her discovery on Facebook.

"Omg, I started to cry and was shaking trying to find Leonard's number to tell him the good news! A CHRISTMAS MIRACLE!" she wrote.

Mawora and Day have already spoken on the phone and plan to meet on Sunday so Mawora can get his passport, which also contained his study permit and his U.K. and Canadian visas.

