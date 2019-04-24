Bill Matthews is a Tory again and running in this year's provincial election

Bill Matthews is once again running for office - this time as a Progressive Conservative candidate in Burin - Grand Bank.

Matthews, who has been working for PC Party leader Ches Crosbie as his chief of staff, said he wants to be a strong voice for people living in the Burin Peninsula.

"I don't think the district has been well served in the House of Assembly for the past four years," he told Here & Now host Anthony Germain.

"So I am going to bring that down to earth, grass roots, strong voice representation back to the Burin Peninsula,"

In 1999, Matthews crossed the floor from the Progressive Conservatives to the Liberal party after what he calls a "major disagreement" between himself and former Prime Minister Joe Clark.

"I have always been a supporter of the PC Party of Newfoundland and Labrador, I have never voted anything else in my life but PC in Newfoundland and Labrador," he said.

Matthews announced he was not seeking re-election in 2007, saying "it was time to move on and let someone else take the reins."

However, Matthews said he has not been impressed with the way things are going under the current Liberal MHA who is the minister responsible for the status of women.

"This is not about anything but providing good representation for the people."

"I want to be part of a Ches Crosbie team that will give people hope and great jobs and employment in this province."

Matthews is looking to unseat Liberal incumbent Carol Anne Haley in Burin - Grand Bank.

