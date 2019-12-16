Serial offender Matthew Twyne gets 18 months for exposing himself near MUN

Three days after Matthew Twyne was given a long list of conditions by a judge, he pulled down his pants near Long Pond on Memorial University's campus in front of two women.

He was sentenced on Monday morning to 1½ years in a provincial jail for indecent exposure and breaching two court conditions.

Twyne, a repeat sex offender, was given court-ordered conditions on Oct. 8 to stay away from the campus due to previous incidents.

He was arrested on Oct. 11 after a maintenance worker at MUN called the police to say there was a man in the duck blind — a small shed at the head of the pond — with his pants down.

"The best way to keep the public safe is for him to be incarcerated," said Crown prosecutor Jennifer Lundrigan. "This is a public safety issue."

Twyne has a 27-page criminal record full of disturbing events.

There are seven convictions of indecent exposure, 18 thefts, two for assault with a weapon, and dozens of breaches of probation and court orders. His three convictions on Monday bring his lifetime total to 97.

There are obviously some psychological issues that need to be addressed. - Judge Colin Flynn

He's been in custody since his arrest on Oct. 11. With time-and-a-half credit for time served, Twyne has 445 days left to serve.

He was in no mood to deal with the media on Monday, pulling his sweater over his face to shield it from the cameras. As he stood to his feet when the judge entered the courtroom, Twyne flipped his middle finger.

Twyne offered no comment when Judge Colin Flynn asked if he had anything to say prior to sentencing.

"There are obviously some psychological issues that need to be addressed that can't be addressed in this court," Flynn said. "I dealt with Mr. Twyne a long time ago, and many other judges have dealt with him since."

Long, troubled history with the law

Twyne has been involved in the justice system since 2005, but parole documents indicate police had a file on him before he was even arrested.

He is considered a high-risk sex offender with violent tendencies, who is a poor candidate for rehabilitation. Twyne has a history of harming and killing small animals.

He's been diagnosed with several mental illnesses, including impulse control disorder, adjustment disorder with mixed emotions, oppositional defiant disorder and a personality disorder.

Twyne, 33, will remain in jail on a single charge of breaching a court order. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

While serving federal time for exposing himself at a dance studio, Twyne participated in a high-intensity program for sex offenders. He was suspended from the program because he was a "challenging participant."

Aside from his sexual offences, Twyne has also terrorized his family by holding a gun to someone's head and threatening to push another person over the stairs.

During the incident at the dance studio, Twyne was carrying a knife.

Upon his release, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary went to court to get conditions placed on Twyne with hopes of limiting the chances of him committing an offence.

