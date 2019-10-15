Sex offender back in jail days after being placed under strict police conditions

A man with a history of exposing himself in public — including to girls under 16 — has been arrested less than a week after police went to St. John's court to place him under strict conditions.

Matthew Douglas Twyne, 33, is alleged to have breached a recognizance by being in an area where he wasn't allowed to be, near Memorial University.

Though Twyne was not on court conditions nor facing criminal charges, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary applied to the court to place him on nearly 30 conditions. The recognizance to prevent a sexual offence was granted by a judge last week.

Const. James Cadigan said the RNC sought the recognizance because the police have reason to believe he will reoffend.

Such an order does not happen regularly. Recently the force went to court an in attempt to impose conditions against a man who had committed sexual assaults in the past.

Meanwhile, in a media release issued Tuesday afternoon, the RNC is asking for witnesses to an alleged incident that happened Friday in the area of Long Pond in St. John's. Specifically, police responded to a report of an indecent act. A 33-year-old was later arrested for breaching court orders.

Twyne, seen here in 2017, has a 20-page criminal record. (Glenn Payette/CBC News)

While the RNC has not named Twyne in connection to the Long Pond incident, it is believed to be related to his case.

In addition to Memorial's main campus, Twyne is also not allowed to go near MUN's medical school in the Health Sciences Centre, the area of Cumberland Crescent, the Guv'nor Inn on Elizabeth Avenue and two schools: Larkhall Academy and Leary's Brook Junior High.

He is also prohibited from entering Atlantic Place, with the exception of court appearances and meeting his probation officer.

He must remain on a curfew and must abstain from alcohol.

Twyne is not allowed to own a cellphone, a camera or any device which could take a photo.

'Public must be protected from him'

Twyne has a 20-page criminal record with offences from the east and west coasts of Newfoundland.

Court documents show he has convictions for exposing his genitals to a person under the age of 16. That occurred outside a dance studio.

During that incident in 2017, Twyne went to Jill Dreaddy DanceCo on LeMarchant Road in St. John's on May 17 and was caught pressing his penis against a window to a change room with girls aged 14 to 16 inside.

He was told to leave by a dance instructor but returned two other times, and each time he exposed himself.

On the night he went to the dance studio, he had been drinking, was caught with a small amount of marijuana, and had a hunting knife.

In 2017, Judge Michael Madden said it would be difficult, if not impossible, to rehabilitate Twyne. (Glenn Payette/CBC News)

Twyne was sentenced to two years and two months in jail for that incident, and Judge Michael Madden at the time said Twyne was "a poor candidate for rehabilitation, if not impossible."

"The public must be protected from him," Madden said at the time.

He has been convicted five times since 2004 of unlawfully committing an indecent act in public.

Twyne also has convictions for having a concealed weapon and assault with a weapon.

Twyne is expected to appear in provincial court Tuesday afternoon, at which time his case will likely be set over to a later date.