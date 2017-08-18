Matthew Twyne poses an 'above-average risk for sexual violence': documents

A psychological assessment of Matthew Twyne says he poses a higher than average risk for sexual violence, has a fixation toward young females, and fails to recognize that he's a sex offender.

Those details are laid out in a series of parole documents obtained by CBC News.

Twyne, 33, is expected to appear at provincial court Thursday on a two counts of breaching a recognizance, which was imposed after the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary applied for Twyne to be placed under strict conditions. Police allege he violated an order days after those restrictions were imposed by being in a off-limits area.

In early October, the RNC said they feared Twyne would reoffend in the community, despite him completing his federal sentence.

Parole documents appear to outline the same concerns from board members, who noted Twyne has a "clear potential for future violent behaviour to the extent."

"Your needs are many, complex and intertwined. Substance abuse stands out but the dynamics behind your preoccupation with sex and the capacity for violence and sexual violence giving the greatest reason for pause," the parole board wrote.

"Your sexual offending has remained of great concern and has continued unabated, as evidenced by the offences for which you currently are under sentence."

Hurt, killed small animals

Parole documents say Twyne's troubling behaviour started when he was a child, and held a pellet gun to someone's head and pulled the trigger without knowing if it was loaded.

"You kicked someone in the leg, and stabbed other children with pencils while at school. As a child, you were characterized as very aggressive and disruptive," say the documents.

"You demonstrated several sexually inappropriate behaviours by making sexual comments and gestures such as masturbating and being nude in public."

He also has a history of harming and killing small animals.

Twyne, 33, was angry when he saw a CBC camera at provincial court in St. John's in October. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Twyne's behaviour hasn't necessarily escalated but it is predictable, the board said, and no level of supervision has ever deterred him.

Past assessments of Twyne also revealed that he harboured "homicidal thoughts when angered, a state that is believed to erupt quickly."

"Inappropriate sexual behaviour and offending soon surfaced with your first conviction recorded in 2005. Police have indicated that a file had been previously opened prior to this charge being laid," the board said.

"The complaints centred on brazen public acts of masturbation and exposure."

Staff members at correctional centres have been subjected to those sexual acts, and Twyne has previously threatened rape. Family members have also noted that he put a gun to a person's head and also threatened to push the individual down a flight a stairs.

During a search of his room while he was in a halfway house in January, staff members found he was smoking marijuana and had photos of underage girls.

"When your belongings were itemized, two pictures of prepubescent teens that appeared to be ripped out from magazines were found taped behind your night table," it said.

He later admitted during a post-suspension interview that he had the pictures to help with his "sexual fantasies."

History of mental illness

Twyne has an obsession with pornography and uses it to feed sexually deviant behaviour, the board said.

He has a history of breaking orders not to possess pornography, has masturbated in plain view of staff and residents, went to a sex store, bought a cellphone, and failed to report to his parole officer.

He had participated in a sex offender high intensity program, but was suspended because he was a "challenging participant."

The parole board noted that Twyne has been diagnosed with several mental illnesses, including impulse control disorder, adjustment disorder with mixed emotions, oppositional defiant disorder and a personality disorder.

The board was worried that without proper accommodations Twyne would reoffend, noting that Twyne himself said there is a '150 per cent' chance he would commit another crime.

Twyne was sentenced to more than two years in federal prison in 2017 after he exposed his genitals to dance students at a St. John's studio. After being told by the owner of the business to leave, he returned, holding his genitals in his hand.

He was also carrying a knife.

The board was worried that without proper accommodations Twyne would reoffend, noting that Twyne himself said there is a "150 per cent" chance he would commit another crime.

Twyne was released after serving his sentence, but it's unclear where he was living and if it was supervised prior to his arrest.

Court documents list his address as being in the centre of the city.

While Twyne is only charged with breaching his recognizance, the RNC said it has received a report of someone committing an indecent act near Long Pond in St. John's.

The RNC has not named Twyne in connection to the Long Pond incident, but it is believed to be related to his case.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador