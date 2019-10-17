Sex offender agrees to remain in jail until later court date

A St. John's man with a long history of exposing himself in public — and most recently to young girls — and who was once called a "danger to the public" will remain in jail until his next court appearance.

Matthew Douglas Twyne's case was called in provincial court in St. John's on Thursday, at which time he consented to remand until Oct. 24.

Twyne is accused of breaching one of his court-ordered conditions just days after the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary applied to have Twyne placed under 29 conditions.

The RNC said it made the application (which was subsequently granted) because it feared Twyne, who was not facing any charges at the time, would reoffend in the community.

Police arrested him Friday after he allegedly breached a condition to remain away from the area of Memorial University, which includes the area of Long Pond.

That same night the RNC said it launched an investigation into an indecent act and took a 33-year-old man into custody.

While Twyne was not named by the police, it is believed to be the same case; however, he is not facing any charges in connection to an indecent act.

On Thursday, an RNC spokesperson said the force was still seeking witnesses to the reported indecent act.

Twyne was sentenced to two years and two months in jail in 2017 for exposing his genitals to girls at a St. John's dance school.

Judge Michael Madden at the time said Twyne was "a poor candidate for rehabilitation, if not impossible."

"The public must be protected from him," Madden had said.

Twyne has been convicted five times since 2004 of unlawfully committing an indecent act in public, and also has convictions for having a concealed weapon and assault with a weapon.

