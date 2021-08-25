Sex offender Matthew Twyne denied bail
Serial sex offender Matthew Twyne was denied bail in a hearing at provincial court on Wednesday.
Twyne has about 100 convictions including indecent exposure and breaches
Twyne, whose criminal record is more than 20-pages, was arrested in Mount Pearl earlier in August for breaching his probation orders.
The majority of Twyne's convictions, of which there are about 100, are sexual in nature and breaches of court orders.
Last month Twyne was living in Mount Pearl and became the subject of public outcry over having him living in the city.
Mayor Dave Aker told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show at the time residents were worried for their safety.
Twyne was arrested on Commonwealth Avenue on Aug. 1.
With files from Janelle Kelly