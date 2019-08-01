House fire heartbreaking for widowed husband, 18 days after losing wife to cancer

A burned out building on a downtown St. John's street is all that remains of the last project Matt Rogers worked on with his wife, Heather.

She passed away on July 11, after two bitter battles with cancer. The house on LeMarchant Road caught fire on July 29.

It was about 100 years old, filled with antique touches and memories of past lives. Heather was 29 years old, full of faith, spirit, and love for her husband and two young boys.

"She loved taking something that was old and making it new again," Rogers said. "This property definitely was that. At the end of the day it was just a building. But the emotional attachment to it … it was pretty hard to take."

Sheets of plywood cover up the burned out windows of Matthew Rogers' last project he worked on with his late wife. (Luke Quinton/CBC)

The young family bought the building, which was most recently used as a chiropractor's office, with hopes of turning it into a four-apartment complex. They had stripped it to the studs, but opted to keep its best features.

As the house began to take shape, so did Heather's cancer.

As soon as I met her, I pretty much fell in love. - Matthew Rogers

She was initially diagnosed with breast cancer, but fought it off and was in remission. It came back in January, however, spreading throughout her young body.

Living in Carbonear, roughly an hour's drive outside St. John's, the couple knew all about the pain and inconvenience of driving to the city for cancer treatment. As her prognosis became bleak, they had an idea for what to do with their project.

"As my wife got sick and toward the end, myself and my real estate agent, Rick Carrigan, had a conversation about perhaps leaving one of the apartments open and ... anybody who had to travel to come in to have cancer treatments would have a place to stay free of charge if need be."

Matthew and Heather Rogers met in Toronto in 2012. Matthew said he fell in love as soon as he saw her. (Matthew Rogers/Facebook)

That went up in smoke on Monday, as the fire department rushed to save the heritage home from burning to the ground. Despite best efforts, Rogers said the home is a total loss.

He's not sure if it will be rebuilt. He has two sons, a two-year-old and a five-year-old, to worry about right now.

"Two happy, healthy boys who love their mom very much and vice versa. They're doing well. They don't really get what's gone on and how sick she really was before she passed," he said.

"It's kind of a blessing and a curse. You don't know the pain of losing somebody so great, but they also don't know, or won't know, how great of a person she was."

Love at first sight

The couple met in Toronto on Feb. 12, 2012.

Rogers was on a bachelor party for one of his friends. His eyes were caught by Heather, a 22-year-old hairstylist from Timmins, Ont.

"As soon as I met her, I pretty much fell in love."

All she had to do was bat her eyes at me and she got what she wanted. - Matthew Rogers

After four years of travelling back and forth between Carbonear and Toronto, the couple eloped. It wasn't a popular choice with their family, Rogers laughed, but it was the beginning of their lives together in one place.

They had their two boys, ran a company and flipped houses together.

Rogers said their real estate agent joked they should have their own TV show.

"She was the pretty blonde who had the eye for design and I was the not-so-pretty husband trying to make sure that everything didn't go over budget. But at the end of the day, all she had to do was bat her eyes at me and she got what she wanted when it came to the finishes."

Matthew Rogers surveys the scene of his property on Lemarchant Road in St. John's. The building is destroyed. (Luke Quinton/CBC)

Five years into their relationship, Heather was diagnosed with breast cancer. She went through chemotherapy, radiation and surgery. She won.

Only five months passed by before she woke up one morning with a bad back. Her doctor thought she might have pulled a muscle. But a CT scan showed something much different.

The cancer was back and it was spreading. Her liver, her lung, her bones were all infected by it.

Then her brain.

'It was going to be her masterpiece'

In the end, it wasn't the cancer that killed her, Rogers said. Her liver gave out, weakened from the sickness and its treatments.

Through it all, she hoped for the best.

"We were always hopeful. Heather, she had a very strong faith," Rogers said. "She believed that God was going to take care of her and heal her."

Matthew Rogers and his late wife, Heather, have two sons aged two and five. (Matthew Rogers/Facebook)

Before the fire, Rogers had submitted papers with the city to name the building after his wife.

"It was going to be her masterpiece," he said.

He'll remember his wife as a loving person with a passion for taking things that were rough around the edges and making them shine.

"She did that with old furniture. She did that with houses. Some would say she did that with me."

