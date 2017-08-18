Man says he was held too long in RCMP cells, wants charges stayed

A man facing multiple charges in central Newfoundland has filed an application requesting a stay of proceedings because of his time in RCMP holding cells and Her Majesty's Penitentiary.

Matthew Payne, 36, says he has been kept in RCMP holding cells in Grand Falls-Windsor for longer than the maximum 96 hours, as outlined in the Mountie's own operation policy.

Court documents filed May 8 outline a series of concerns in both RCMP holding cells and HMP, including a purported lack of nutrition, fresh air, recreation, and isolation.

"RCMP cells are designed to be used for the short-term remand of prisoners," defence attorney Jenny Reid wrote in the application.

"There are some circumstances that allow for more time but they are the exception and not the rule. Lack of space at HMP is not one of them."

The document said Payne was kept in RCMP holding cells in Grand Falls-Windsor on four occasions, with the longest sting lasting from Feb. 5 to March 14.

Hot dogs and potatoes

Payne is charged with multiple offences which are alleged to have occurred from Jan. 29 to Feb 5. His charges include escaping lawful custody, uttering threats, resisting arrest, theft of food and dog products from Dominion in Grand Falls-Windsor as well as breaches of recognizance.

During stints in the "nine-foot cell," court documents allege, the lights were on 24/7 and the cell had nothing more than a thin mattress, a so-called "suicide" blanket — that is, one that's resistant to tearing — and no pillow.

Jail meals, documents say, often consist of potatoes, hot dogs, Jos Louis pastries and Pepsi.

New additions have been built on to Her Majesty's Penitentiary over the years, but the original structure dates back to 1869. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

Reid argues her client is non-violent and should be housed in a less restricted environment.

Payne's time in custody constitutes solitary confinement, the application states, and as such, violates Section 7 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

"His confinement in both RCMP cells and subsequently at HMP, a maximum-security penitentiary, far exceed the security required in violation of his residual liberty interest and his constitutional rights to life, liberty and security of the person."

Her Majesty's Penitentiary in St. John's is also noted in the documents as a place where "air and water are of poor quality."

"The whole range is cold, filthy and infested with rodents and silverfish," the document said.

"The applicant sustained permanent damage to his lungs form a stab wounds and at times the air quality affects his breathing."

Holding cells are temporary, RCMP says

Noting the case is before the courts, the RCMP declined to comment specifically on it.

However, in a statement, the RCMP said it is called on to house provincial prisoners for a number of reasons, "such as when correctional facilities are full, geography and distance prevent the timely transfer of a prisoner, or a prisoner may be scheduled for an imminent court appearance."

The cells themselves, the statement said, are intended to hold two prisoners temporarily, not exceeding 96 hours.

The Department of Justice and Public Safety and RCMP have discussed finding ways to lessen the amount of time inmates stay in RCMP cells.

Due to the intended short stay, there are no programs and services available in holding cells as there would in a prison setting, the Mounties said.

The RCMP said the justice department has acknowledged that police holding cells have been used by provincial corrections for "lengths of time longer than appropriate and have indicated they are working on solutions."

The police say since discussions began there has been a decrease in requests from provincial corrections to house prisoners.

'Number of inmates is fluid'

The justice department confirmed its working with the RCMP to limit the time inmates spend in cells.

"The number of inmates is fluid and fluctuates on a daily basis and their needs have become increasingly complex due to mental health concerns, addictions issues, and a variety of other factors like incompatibilities, and security level," a justice department spokesperson said.

The department has promised to replace Her Majesty's Penitentiary and expand the Labrador Correctional Centre. The goal is to start construction in 2022 for the penitentiary in the White Hills in St. John's, but critics are skeptical of ever seeing the project complete.

Meanwhile, Payne was granted bail Thursday afternoon at provincial court in Gander. He is set to go to trial on unrelated robbery charges in July and has pleaded not guilty.

A date will be set in the coming weeks for the court to hear Payne's Charter application.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador