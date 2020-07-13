Serial predator Matthew O'Quinn arrested: RCMP

A police search for a serial predator in the Bay St. George area is over.

Bay St. George RCMP say they arrested Matthew Francis O'Quinn around 3:45 a.m. Monday, at a home in Stephenville Crossing.

Police allege O'Quinn had been unlawfully at large since Thursday, after failing to comply with a long-term supervision order issued in 2015.

Police to issues a public plea Sunday for any information as to his exact whereabouts.

The 44-year-old, originally from Flat Bay, was labelled a long-term offender in 2015, for his history of violence against women and more than 40 criminal convictions.

In 2015 he was convicted of uttering death threats and forcible confinement stemming from an incident in 2012.

