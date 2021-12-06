N.L. musician dies while trying to reach Mount Everest base camp

Matthew Glover was a musician from Placentia, N.L. He died on May 16 attempting to reach the base camp of Mount Everest. (Submitted by Matthew Glover )

Friends and loved ones are mourning the loss of Matthew Glover, a musician from Placentia, N.L.

Glover died on May 16 in Nepal while travelling to the base camp of Mount Everest, where he succumbed to altitude sickness. He was 50 years old.

"He was just a lovely soul," said Glover's long-time friend and fellow musician Larry Foley.

"Matthew was a special guy. I lament the things he had left to do, musically and otherwise. Someone as creative and brilliant as him still had a lot that they could have gave the world."

'On another level musically'

After finishing high school, Glover moved from Newfoundland to Boston, where he attended Berklee College of Music. He graduated with a degree in music performance in 1993, and performed numerous shows in Boston, New York, Florida and other places across North America.

Glover returned to Newfoundland in 2016, where he earned his master's degree in performance and pedagogy from Memorial University.

Foley said his friend was always up for a gig and performed frequently in the St. John's area. He said his music career was just getting started.

"He was a musician on a level that most people probably couldn't grasp," said Foley.

"The word genius gets thrown around, but I certifiably think that Matthew was on another level musically."

Glover released his album, Lute Music of J.S. Bach and John Dowland, in 2021. In an interview with CBC Radio after the release of the album, the late musician said Berklee's International Nights, where international students perform music from their home countries, led to his rediscovery of traditional Newfoundland music.

Weekend AM 13:57 Weekend AM pays tribute to NL musician Matthew Glover Paula Gale speaks to Larry Foley about his late friend Matthew Glover - we'll also hear an excerpt of Matthew's feature on First Listen

"I kind of took it for granted, growing up around the bay," Glover said at the time.

"It's interesting how, when you leave your home, you have a different perspective."

A dreamer with an unrelenting sense of adventure

As a child, Foley said he remembers his friend as kind and articulate, and that his creativity knew no bounds.

Glover was mellow and calm, Foley said, and his mind was always somewhere else. He was a dreamer, who never stopped learning and seeking out new experiences.

Matthew Glover, left, and childhood friend Larry Foley, right. Foley says Glover will be remembered as a talented musician and lovely soul. (Submitted by Larry Foley)

"Matthew was a very adventurous guy.… He was always on a quest" said Foley.

"One time he rode his bike from Boston to Newfoundland. So the thought of him doing exceptional things that took a lot of fortitude and strength doesn't surprise me."

Glover enjoyed travelling the world, visiting places like Japan, France, India and Singapore. With the easing of COVID-19 travel restrictions, Glover's travel bug took him to the Himalayas, which would be the last stop on his journey.

Glover has been cremated and received a blessing at the Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal. His family is in the process of having his ashes repatriated to Newfoundland, Foley said.

