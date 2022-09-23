Who is Matthew Fowler? Shooting suspect was a new dad with criminal ties

When Matthew Fowler stands before a judge to answer to charges for at least two shootings in Conception Bay South, it won't be his first time in a courtroom.

CBC News has learned the 31-year-old is currently facing three charges of drug trafficking at provincial court in Clarenville. He's accused of selling hydromorphone, cocaine and methamphetamine dating back to May 2021.

A look at his Facebook page shows a man who was proud to become a father in recent months. He rides motorcycles, and enjoys fishing. But a look at his list of criminal convictions shows Fowler had run-ins with the law before his most recent charges.

He was convicted on seven breaches of court orders and one conviction for failing to attend court. All eight offences date back to 2011 and 2012.

According to records reviewed by CBC News, Fowler has never been convicted of a violent crime.

He's now accused of shooting at least two men in Conception Bay South on Thursday. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says it's investigating a possible third shooting as well, but it wasn't clear if a third person was injured. On Thursday afternoon, police said a third victim went to a hospital, but later retracted that statement.

Two men remain in hospital, at least one in serious condition.

This was the scene where Matthew Fowler's alleged flight from police came to an end. He was removed from the sedan, searched, and taken into custody, according to witnesses. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

Fowler's newest charges are expected to be announced Friday, when he makes his first appearance at provincial court in St. John's.

Aside from the shootings, Fowler may also face charges for fleeing from police. Witnesses say they saw him speeding down St. Thomas Line in Paradise just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday with police in pursuit.

An officer set out a spike strip, puncturing the tires of the Hyundai Elantra that Fowler was driving. He then came into contact with a pair of vehicles, hemming him in.

Witnesses told CBC News they saw the crash and watched police take Fowler out of the vehicle and into custody.

1st emergency alert ever issued by RNC

About 45 minutes before the manhunt came to a close, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary used the province's emergency alert system to ping cellphones on the northeast Avalon and warn them of the shooter.

"Active criminal threat — Armed male at large following three shootings in the town of C.B.S.," the alert read. "The RNC is advising the community to shelter in place."

It was the first time the RNC has used the alert system to warn the public of an active situation. The move was mostly met with thanks by members of the public, including people who said it kept them out of harm's way as the chase unfolded.

"The person in question drove down our road past my house at 100 km/h with cops in pursuit [and] sirens on," wrote area resident Pat Rodgers on Twitter. "The alert caused me to lock my doors and stay inside with my two grandsons."

An emergency alert from the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, sent at 1:39 p.m. on Thursday. (Matt McCann/CBC)

"That alert changed our plans and kept us home," wrote another nearby resident, Moiraine Blue. "We would have travelled through the exact area we were told to stay away from. It kept us away from danger and out of the way of the responding officers. Very good call, RNC."

The emergency services division of the Department of Justice and Public Safety oversees the alert system. It's part of the Canada-wide Alert Ready system, which can hit cellphones in a specific area with a push notification and piercing alarm.

It's been used by several police forces across Canada in situations where public safety was an urgent concern, but is perhaps best known for a time it wasn't used — during Canada's worst mass shooting, in Portapique, N.S., in 2020.

