Diving into traditional music and stories with Matthew Byrne

Newfoundland and Labrador has a long tradition of storytelling through song, and St. John's singer and guitarist Matthew Byrne knows the value of that tradition.

He also has a song to prove it, and it's the first of a new series of Parkway Sessions videos that we are delighted to bring you.

"The importance of traditional song was something that was pretty apparent to me from an early age," he says.

Byrne was steeped in the province's traditional music by his parents, both singers and folklorists, who gathered and interpreted songs from around Newfoundland.

"Mom was a song collector, and she still is to a certain degree, but when she was in her younger years she was doing a lot of song collecting," he said.

"She's amassed quite a collection of traditional songs that I've really dived into over the years."

With Nancy from London, Byrne learned the song from Figgy Duff`s Pamela Morgan. The song was collected from Mose Harris of Lethbridge, Bonavista Bay.

It tells the tale of a sailor's wife as she waits with uncertainty for her husband to return from sea.

Watch Matthew Byrne perform Nancy from London:

About the Parkway Sessions

Every second Thursday, CBC Newfoundland and Labrador will bring you new performances from local talent, recorded live in Studio F in St. John's.

Watch for it online, and listen to CBC Radio's On The Go.

Stay tuned!

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador