Family comes first for Matthew Byrne, and this tune proves it

Matthew Byrne says singing traditional songs was important to him from a young age. (CBC)

Music is truly a family affair for Matthew Byrne.

The singer, storyteller and guitar player grew up in St. John's, but his family roots run deep in Placentia Bay.

That's where Byrne's parents collected and sang traditional songs — songs that he's spent years diving into.

Byrne says it was his family that had the strongest influence on his music.

"I was lucky enough to have been born into a pretty strong singing tradition and the importance of traditional song was something that was pretty apparent to me from an early age," he said.

"The two most important musical influences, in terms of what I've been staking my identity on as a traditional singer, would be my folks and the songs that they've gotten and songs that I've inherited then through them from other people in my family."

