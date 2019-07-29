Family comes first for Matthew Byrne, and this tune proves it
'The two most important musical influences ... would be my folks,' says singer-songwriter
Music is truly a family affair for Matthew Byrne.
The singer, storyteller and guitar player grew up in St. John's, but his family roots run deep in Placentia Bay.
That's where Byrne's parents collected and sang traditional songs — songs that he's spent years diving into.
Byrne says it was his family that had the strongest influence on his music.
Watch Matthew Byrne perform What Fortunes Guide a Sailor:
"I was lucky enough to have been born into a pretty strong singing tradition and the importance of traditional song was something that was pretty apparent to me from an early age," he said.
"The two most important musical influences, in terms of what I've been staking my identity on as a traditional singer, would be my folks and the songs that they've gotten and songs that I've inherited then through them from other people in my family."
