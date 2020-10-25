Matthew Byrne's new album is a souvenir of the recent past

In 2017, balladeer Matthew Byrne held a big concert with the Lady Cove Women's Choir and a string section at Gower Street United Church in St. John's.

It was a one-off show, part of a release plan for his then new album, Horizon Lines.

All hands, at the time, agreed it was a success.

"Steve Lilly, the sound engineer, recorded the show just to have it for posterity," said Byrne.

"We started kicking around the idea, 'Do we have a live album here?'"

"And then this year happened."

Change of plan

With 2020 plans for touring and recording his fourth solo album on hold, Byrne and his team revisited the 2017 live recording, and remixed it for an album release as Matthew Byrne and Lady Cove Women's Choir in Concert.

Byrne performs with the Lady Cove Women's Choir and a string section at Gower Street United Church in St. John's in 2017. (Submitted by Joe Byrne)

The album features reworkings of many songs from Horizon Lines, but also draws on other songs from his repertoire and some of Byrne's on stage storytelling.

Lady Cove and a string section perform arrangements of the songs made especially for that performance by acclaimed musician Duane Andrews.

That live concert feeling

The album also sounds like a live concert, with rustling and coughs from the pre-pandemic full house audience, plus laughter and applause.

"I think it's timely for a live album now, because it's allowing people to have the audio experience of something we can't do physically," said Byrne.

Hopefully one day we'll be able to do it again." - Matthew Byrne

"The idea of getting together a few hundred people in a church with a choir jammed back to back to back up in the rafters.

"It seems like a foreign concept now, but hopefully one day we'll be able to do it again. "

