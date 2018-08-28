Bookstore owner, social economist vying for NDP's Windsor Lake nomination

Provincial NDP members will vote Tuesday night to see who will contest the Windsor Lake byelection on Sept. 20.

With nominations closed as of Monday evening, two candidates have come forward.

Matt Howse of St. John's is a social activist and business owner with a master's degree from Memorial University in Newfoundland in folklore. Howse ran for the party in the 2015 election.

Kerri Claire Neil is a social economist and feminist originally from Spaniard's Bay, with a bachelor's degree in economics from MUN, where she is pursuing a master's in sociology.

Candidates outline plans, problems

In a Facebook post announcing her candidacy, Neil listed her priorities for government, including creating a long-term strategy for Muskrat Falls, replacing Her Majesty's Penitentiary, and replacing the provincial gas tax with a carbon tax.

"Working to create a strong, sustainable economy for our province has always been a dream of mine and I hope to use my skills as a social economist to help prepare residents of Windsor Lake and Newfoundland and Labrador for the economy of tomorrow while assisting them deal with the issues of today," she wrote.

Howse's post detailed a province struggling with economic downturns and declining industries, and took aim at the Liberal and PC candidates who were acclaimed, Paul Antle and Ches Crosbie, respectively.

"In Ches Crosbie, we see the interests and legacy of that elite class, stale and uninspiring, and we see a party that orchestrated the worst public undertaking in the history of the province — the Muskrat Falls hydro development," he wrote.

"In Paul Antle, we see someone who has profited immensely from the wealth generated by the oil and gas sector, but does not want to share that wealth with the people of his province, even when tax law states he should do so."

The nomination meeting is tonight at the Comfort Inn on Airport Road in St. John's at 7 p.m. Voters must be members of the provincial NDP living in the Windsor Lake district, and have photo identification, including address.

