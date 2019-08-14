Duel for Dildo as Matt Damon fans challenge Jimmy Kimmel's mayoral bid

Politics moves quickly, even in rural communities on an island in the North Atlantic, and comedian Jimmy Kimmel's campaign for Dildo mayor now has heavyweight competition: actor Matt Damon.

As "Kimmel watch" continued Wednesday in Dildo, with devoted fans anxiously awaiting the late-night host's arrival in the Newfoundland community to take his honourable seat as mayor, a new contender challenged him.

The longstanding feud between Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel has poured like beer from the Dildo Brewery this past week and flowed throughout the town.

Who would you rather have protecting Dildo: Jimmy Kimmel, or Jason Bourne? - Russ Chafe

"Canada's a democracy and I don't think anyone should run unopposed and I think Jimmy Kimmel running for mayor of Dildo is fantastic, but I'd like to see some friendly competition," said Russ Chafe, co-founder of Damon's campaign with wife Joan Chafe.

"What better person to take on Jimmy Kimmel than his archnemesis Matt Damon?"

He's hoping Damon will visit the community as well.

Is Kimmel chicken?

Carolyn Stacey went to Dildo on Wednesday from St. John's, to catch some of the Kimmel For Mayor hype and grab a T-shirt.

"He seems to be a little bit chicken!" she said of Kimmel's failure to land in the town he wishes to run, despite a personal invitation from Premier Dwight Ball and guaranteed fun.

Carolyn Stacey thinks Kimmel is nervous about visiting Dildo. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

"I think he really needs to bite the bullet," she said. "Come on in, Jimmy!"

Lily Cesar lives in Corpus Christi, Texas, but said her grandmother is from the Dildo area so the timing of this visit is extra exciting.

Although she thinks Kimmel would be a great mayor, she has a message to deliver to campaign chair Rodriguez.

"Hey, I brought the beer salt so we can do shots of tequila!"

Lily Cesar, visiting Dildo from Texas, brought beer salt so she's ready to have tequila shots with Kimmel sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez, now campaigning in Dildo. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

Official campaign video launch

Kimmel may not be in Dildo, but he released a campaign video on his show Tuesday night.

Along with another live hit with Rodriguez and a crowd of locals, the bit featured local media coverage of the internationally recognized mayoral bid, including CBC N.L.'s Adam Walsh.

On the ground Wednesday, Lauren Bolt said Kimmel would need to be "screeched in," so he can become an "actual Newfoundlander" before becoming mayor. But she supports him.

"He made a good point about the American president the other day, so I think that stands for itself," referring to Kimmel's line Monday: "If we can have a dildo running America, why can't we have an American running Dildo?"

