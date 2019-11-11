Growlers player scores with fundraising effort for cancer research

Matthew Bradley always wants to put the puck in the back of the net to help his team win, but there was some extra motivation for the 22-year-old last month.

The forward for the Newfoundland Growlers donated money for breast cancer research for each of his team's 36 goals in October.

"I've had a lot of love and a lot of support around here," he said.

Bradley started the initiative four years ago while playing junior hockey in western Canada, and has brought the fundraiser — which holds a personal meaning — with him to St. John's.

"[There's] a lot of support from all over, there's people back home in Vancouver that support it, people in Medicine Hat and Regina where I played junior hockey, they still support it, and now Newfoundland," he said.

Well that is a wrap on my Breast Cancer Awareness fundraiser. I want to thank everyone for the kind words, support and donations during the month of October. So far we have raised $1815 dollars! The <a href="https://twitter.com/NLGrowlers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NLGrowlers</a> scored 36 goals this month with me personally scoring 2. I will ... <a href="https://t.co/MPDSI82G0Y">pic.twitter.com/MPDSI82G0Y</a> —@Matt_Brad37

Bradley said he wanted to raise money for charity while playing junior hockey, and with October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, he thought it would be a good cause to support.

But during that first October, the fundraiser took on a very different meaning for Bradley.

"In my first year doing it, someone I consider a second mother to me, she ended up getting breast cancer, D'Arcy Ashley … it kicked it up a gear, it made it mean that much more to me," he said.

"She fought it, she's cancer-free right now and she's doing the best she ever has."

I was diagnosed with breast cancer during the first year of your campaign. I am glad we are both here to continue this fight against this terrible disease. Your very important to our family and the world needs more fine young men like you. Go growlers! <a href="https://twitter.com/NLGrowlers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NLGrowlers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Matt_Brad37?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Matt_Brad37</a> <a href="https://t.co/Vh5dIL2lCk">https://t.co/Vh5dIL2lCk</a> —@mama_darc

Bradley said he's gotten others to pledge money to support the cause as well, raising nearly $7,000 since he started as a junior player.

Growlers owner Dean MacDonald says Bradley's initiative inspired the Growlers to match the money he's raised this year — close to $2,000.

"He puts in his own funds — which is amazing, for a young man to be so civic-minded," MacDonald said.

"Given what we saw, the effort he [made], we didn't want to be left behind, quite honestly. We wanted to show him a lot of love and support."

'High platform' for pro players

For Bradley, he said it's important to use his public position as a professional hockey player to support others.

"We're on a high platform here with hockey," he said.

"Being able to give back to the community and raise money for a good cause, that makes it that much more special."

Bradley's fundraiser will continue into November, and he said he plans to keep doing it as long as he plays hockey.

