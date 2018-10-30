2 bright students + 1 math competition = 4 wins in a row for MUN

A team of young mathematicians took home a coveted prize for Memorial University last weekend, extending the school's winning streak and recalling its former mathematic glory.

The Science Atlantic Mathematics conference is an annual event where faculty and students from across Atlantic Canada gather to share mathematics. The conference also has a competitive aspect, with the best students from nearly every university in Atlantic Canada writing a timed team math competition.

Andrew Dawson says practising for a competition of this type is about practising the kind of thinking required to solve the math problems. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

This year at the Moncton event a team from Memorial University, with second-year students Sam Bauer and Andrew Dawson, won the competition, extending the school's current winning streak to four.

It's a streak that recalls the school's dominance in the competition's earliest days, when MUN teams also won four competitions in a row between 1982 and 1985 — then another two after a 1986 Dalhousie win.

"It was really excellent," Dawson said.

"We felt pretty good coming out of it but we weren't sure. But when we found out that we won, we were actually in the airport because we had to leave for the awards ceremony for scheduling reasons."

Both team members still teens

Bauer and Dawson, both 19, decided to pursue mathematics while they were still in high school.

Dawson initially planned to study engineering like his father and two siblings, but found his passions lay elsewhere.

"Around the first year of high school I thought that my interest is really more in the abstract kinds of math that isn't directly applied to engineering, at least not yet," he said.

Memorial University teams won from 1982 to 1985, in the school's last four-year streak at the competition. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Bauer finished a high school math class halfway through the year, started calculus, and discovered he both liked it and was good at it.

"I found that I really enjoyed the sort of very rigorous thinking that has to go into mathematics, and the fact that you don't really take that much for granted," he said.

"You only take a few very simple, very easily understood things for granted."

Both students are technically in their second year of full-time studies at MUN but they also took university-level courses while still in high school.

Up next, the world's hardest math test

Next up for the pair is the Putnam Competition, open to students enrolled at post-secondary institutions across Canada and the United States. The test will be written on the first Saturday in December at universities across North America, and is renowned for being difficult — it's not unusual for most competitors in a given year to score zero out of a possible 120 points.

MUN professor Tom Baird, a coach for the math competition team, says that he was thrilled about the win in Moncton. 'It's a pretty rare accomplishment.' (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

This year at MUN a high school student who comes for weekly math problem sessions will write the Putnam test with Dawson, Bauer and others, said Tom Baird, a professor who has been a coach for the math competitions at Memorial for the past eight years.

The university's math department does outreach work with other schools, as early as Grade 1, to inspire the next generation of mathematicians.

"The more the merrier," Baird said.

"We love to draw as many people who want to solve problems as possible."

With files from Jeremy Eaton

