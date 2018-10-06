Hundreds line up for massive auction at Islander RV in St. John's

A horde of people made their way to Islander RV Saturday for a massive auction that aimed to liquidate the company's entire inventory.

The St. John's business has been in operation for over 25 years, but went into receivership in September. On Thursday, the company filed for bankruptcy.

"I worked here for 12 years, I had a good relationship with them all, but it's sad to see it go," says former Islander RV employee Colin George.

Geoff and Tiffany George came to the auction looking to pick up a van for Geoff's business. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

He came to the sale looking to purchase a van below market value to be used for his renovation business.

Others came looking for RVs, trailers, and ATVs.

"We're here to see if we can get a really good deal on an RV," said Joanne Dunne.

"It is pretty intense and you have to let your head rule your heart, because you can get caught up in this … you definitely can't take it back."

Each one of these vehicles was up for grabs. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

Fast-paced auction

With dozens of vehicles up for grabs, the auction was fast and furious, with bids coming in online and in person.

The goal for most people in attendance was to come away with a win without blowing their budget.

Auctioneer Shawn Roche told CBC News on Friday that most of the vehicles were expected to go for 30 to 60 per cent off their market value.

Arlene and Roger Saunders are the proud owners of a new RV, which they plan to use to explore the country. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

For Roger and Arlene Saunders, newly retired, winning their bid on their chosen RV was an adrenaline rush.

"It feels a bit surreal, it all happened very quickly," said Arlene Saunders.

"We had a price set and we ended up getting it."

Some lucky bidders even got a few tins of Vienna sausages as a bonus.

One of the first winning bidders was gifted with a case of Iceberg beer and a few tins of Vienna Sausages. Classic. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

The couple plans to use their new RV to travel throughout Canada and the United States, trading the province's cold winters for the warmth of the south.

"It will be good to be a snowbird," said Roger Saunders.

Saturday's auction was conducted by Roche's Auction, and the company said earlier this week it was one of the biggest auctions they've ever conducted.

Dave Weeks and Joanne Dunne were hoping to win big at the auction, but they also expressed caution about getting too caught up in the excitement of the moment. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

In a bankruptcy declaration filed Thursday, Islander RV listed its total assets at $8.6 million, short of its liabilities at $10.2 million.