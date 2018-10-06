Hundreds line up for massive auction at Islander RV in St. John's
Islander RV auction had some vehicles going for 60 cents on the dollar
A horde of people made their way to Islander RV Saturday for a massive auction that aimed to liquidate the company's entire inventory.
The St. John's business has been in operation for over 25 years, but went into receivership in September. On Thursday, the company filed for bankruptcy.
"I worked here for 12 years, I had a good relationship with them all, but it's sad to see it go," says former Islander RV employee Colin George.
He came to the sale looking to purchase a van below market value to be used for his renovation business.
Others came looking for RVs, trailers, and ATVs.
"We're here to see if we can get a really good deal on an RV," said Joanne Dunne.
"It is pretty intense and you have to let your head rule your heart, because you can get caught up in this … you definitely can't take it back."
Fast-paced auction
With dozens of vehicles up for grabs, the auction was fast and furious, with bids coming in online and in person.
The goal for most people in attendance was to come away with a win without blowing their budget.
Auctioneer Shawn Roche told CBC News on Friday that most of the vehicles were expected to go for 30 to 60 per cent off their market value.
For Roger and Arlene Saunders, newly retired, winning their bid on their chosen RV was an adrenaline rush.
"It feels a bit surreal, it all happened very quickly," said Arlene Saunders.
"We had a price set and we ended up getting it."
Some lucky bidders even got a few tins of Vienna sausages as a bonus.
The couple plans to use their new RV to travel throughout Canada and the United States, trading the province's cold winters for the warmth of the south.
"It will be good to be a snowbird," said Roger Saunders.
Saturday's auction was conducted by Roche's Auction, and the company said earlier this week it was one of the biggest auctions they've ever conducted.
In a bankruptcy declaration filed Thursday, Islander RV listed its total assets at $8.6 million, short of its liabilities at $10.2 million.